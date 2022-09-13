REPLICA sailing boats from the 18th century will moor at Malaga port for cruise festivals this week, the city’s port authority revealed.

Visitors will be able to visit the four replicas during the Seatrade Cruise Med conference and the Malaga Cruise Days from September 13-17.

The naos Victoria, Santa Maria, Andalucia and the Gotheborg of Sweden will hearken to a time when ships were powered only by wind.

Tourists and congress attendees will be able to visit the ships to get an idea of the historic boats.

They will be accompanied by four large cruise liners full of tourists.

The Amazet Quest, AidaStella, Marella Discovery 2 and Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas will all take anchor at Malaga Port during these days.

Visitors to the Malaga Cruise Days will be able to enjoy performances, cooking shows, food and alcohol tasting.

The Seatrade Cruise Med will feature over 45 cruise lines including TUI Cruises, Costa Crociere, Celestyal Cruises, MSC Cruises and Viking Cruises from September 14-15.

