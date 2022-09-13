JAVIER Marias, author of novels like All Souls and A Heart so White and a regular candidate for the Nobel prize for literature has died at home in Madrid aged 70.

His publisher Alfaguara said that he has been ill with pneumonia for the past month.

“It is with enormous sadness that we regret to inform you that our great author and friend Javier Marías has died in Madrid this afternoon,” the publisher wrote in a statement.

Día triste para las letras españolas. Nos deja Javier Marías, uno de los grandes escritores de nuestro tiempo. Su inmensa y talentosa obra siempre será parte fundamental de nuestra literatura.



Mi cariño a su familia y amistades en estos duros momentos.https://t.co/XQPZcCSl66 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 11, 2022

He used to write a column in the Spanish newspaper El Pais having started as a writer in 1971 when he was at the age of 19.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez paid his respects saying that Marias was one of the best writers of our time.

Pepa Bueno, the editor of El Pais said: “The death of Javier is so painful. Today is a day of mourning in Spanish literature and column writing. He leaves a huge void in the paper.”

Marias was born in Madrid in 1951, and he published his first novel The Dominions of the Wolf when he was only 20.

