2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool - € 239,000

Apartment Estepona, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 239,000

Lovely well situated top floor apartment with lift in Residencial el Pilar, next to the commercial centre Benavista with a wide selection of shops, bars & restaurants. The property offers hot & cold AC, ceiling fans throughout, an east facing terrace with garden and pool views and a huge open roof terrace of 100m2 with panoramic sea & mountain views. The community offers secure internal parking and there is a communal pool for residents. Located on the New Golden Mile between Marbella & Estepona this property is only ten minutes walk to the beach and a short drive to several… See full property details