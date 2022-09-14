LIFE-saving defibrillators have been installed throughout Malaga city.

Over 600 devices, which can be used by members of the public to help treat someone who is suffering a cardiac arrest, have been installed in the city thanks to the initiative ‘Malaga Cardioprotegida.’

One of the key goals of the initiative is to ensure public facilities across the city are equipped with defibrillators, known as AEDs, in places where they can be easily accessed in an emergency.

‘Malaga Cardioprotegida’ is part of the Municipal Plan ‘Malaga Healthy City’ where programs, strategies and lines of action for the prevention of community health and the promotion of healthy habits are determined.

The main objective of this program is to increase the installation of defibrillators on public roads and open spaces for public access.

627 defibrillators have been installed in the city so far, 348 of which are municipally owned and managed.

In the last six months, 38 devices have been installed in different municipal facilities such as OMAC, Tejón y Rodriguez Park, ESPAM, CME, Firefighters, Municipal Archives, Parque del Oeste, AAVV and Social Centers, among others.

Likewise, the network available on EMT buses has been expanded with ten new devices.

In order to guarantee the correct use and handling of the defibrillator, the Expaumi association has carried out a total of 109 courses attended by 1,710 people throughout 2022.

These courses have been given to both municipal staff and private entities and associations.

To find your nearest defibrillator go to www.desfibriladores.malaga.eu

