POLICE are investigating a number of shootouts reported by residents in three neighbourhoods of Algeciras on Thursday.

National Police agents found a number of bullet casings and a gun cartridge at the scene of the shootings, believed to be carried out by rival gangs.

Residents raised the alarm by calling the 112 emergency switchboard.

But by the time agents arrived at the port city’s neighbourhoods of La Pinera, Juliana and El Saladillo, the shooting had stopped and those carrying it out had fled.

No-one was reported injured during the fire-fights either.

The shootout comes as authorities disbanded the OCON special Guardia Civil unit that has tackled organised crime from Algeciras.

After thousands of arrests and drug seizures, the agents will now return to their home regions, the Guardia Civil command said.

“We will now look at new ways of working,” said Guardia Civil sources.

