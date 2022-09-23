A tourist seeking help from his country’s consular service in Madrid has not been seen again more than three months later.

His family have now traveled from Canada to Spain to try and find him, retracing his steps from the Costa del Sol to the Spanish capital.

Scott Graham was last seen on the morning of July 15 outside the Canadian embassy on Paseo de la Castellana.

The Canadian national had lost most of his possessions, including his passport, wallet and medication, when his Alsa bus traveling from Vigo to San Sebastian on July 12 departed from a rest stop while the 68-year-old was still in the bathroom.

Scott applied for a new passport and was told to return and pick it upfrom the embassy on July 18, but he never showed up.

Scott’s daughter Georgia Graham – who has been in Spain searching for her father since August 11 – said she and her partner James Player were retracing the senior’s every step.

Scott’s family have distrubted these flyers across Spain in the hope someone has information about his disappearance.

She said in almost 10 weeks they had documented three visits to the embassy, as well as visiting Spain’s national police service, area hospitals and homeless shelters.

They were now doorknocking clinics and hospitals, and talking to people on the streets of Malaga where Scott first flew into Spain from in early July.

“The emotional toll this has taken on me and my family is indescribable,” Graham told the Olive Press.

“He had been in good health, he was messaging us every day and sharing photos and the fun times he was having – then we just suddenly lost contact with him.”

Scott with his two daughters Kaiza (left) and Georgia (right).

After a couple of days in Malaga Scott then traveled to the tourist hotspot town Torremolinos, before then traveling northwest to Vigo.

Before arriving in Spain Scott had been visiting friends in Alkmaar in the Netherlands.

“The police have told us no bodies have turned up in the morgues so we still have hope, we’re not leaving Spain until we find him,” Graham said.

Scott was taking medication every day after having a kidney transplant in 2014.

The medication helped manage his polycystic kidney disease, a condition that causes clusters of cysts to grow inside the kidneys and can impair kidney function over time.

Graham said without the medication her father’s body could reject the transplant and cause cognitive impairment.

Scott was visitng friends in the Netherlands before traveling to Spain.

In a statement the Canadian embassy in Madrid acknowledged Scott was still missing.

“Consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information and are providing consular services to the family,” spokesperson Charlotte MacLeod said.

Alsa bus company has also been contacted for comment.

Anyone who sees Scott or knows any information should contact local authorities.

