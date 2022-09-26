EU and Schengen Area passengers will now not need to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test or be vaccinated to enter Spain.

But Brits, non-EU or non-Schengen area citizens will still need to conform to these rules in the same way as before, at least for two more months, a Spanish government statement read.

The move came as the country’s prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, tweeted on Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Esta mañana he dado positivo en #COVID19. No podré estar hoy junto a @salvadorilla y todos los compañeros y compañeras de @socialistes_cat en Gavà. Feliz #FestaDeLaRosa.



Continuaré trabajando extremando las precauciones. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 25, 2022

Sanchez had been in New York meeting global leaders and addressing the United Nations General Assembly.

The revised coronavirus rules still force airline passengers to Spain to wear a mask on the way out.

They can opt not to wear the mask on the way out though.

Mask wearing is also obligatory on public transportation, in hospitals, pharmacies and taxis.

Spain started to give a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine to vulnerable groups on Monday.

With infections rising to over the 10,000 mark this week, fears are rising of another deadly wave of the pandemic this autumn.

