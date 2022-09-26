1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Tarifa with garage - € 258,000

Apartment Tarifa, Cádiz 1 beds 1 baths € 258,000

Beautiful newly built flat with sea views in one of the best areas of Tarifa. A 5 minute walk from the old town and 10 minutes from the beach of Los Lances. First floor with lift, the whole property is sold with high quality furniture. The terrace has magnificent sea views to enjoy every day the magical sunset of Tarifa all year round. It has one bedroom with fitted wardrobe and double bed, complete bathroom with infrared heating, living room with TV and brand new sofa bed. The kitchen is fully furnished, with marble worktop, induction hob, oven, microwave, fridge, extractor hood and washing…