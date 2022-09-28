2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Punta Prima with pool - € 209,950

Penthouse Punta Prima, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 209,950

SPECTACULAR PENTHOUSE APARTMENT IN PUNTA PRIMA – This luxury apartment is located 2km from the beaches of Punta Prima. The property comprises of a spacious living/dining area with an open plan kitchen with all electrical appliances, two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, both with french doors with glass balcony, two fully tiled bathrooms with walk in showers (one ensuite in the master bedroom), air conditioning throughout, from living room the patio doors lead out to a spacious terrace with space for storage under the stairs, great views of the communal area including the swimming pool,… See full property details