FRENCH budget train-service Ouigo, dubbed the ‘low cost’ AVE, has just put on sale millions of tickets at bargain prices.

The low-fare operator of high-speed trains in Spain, opened yesterday morning, Monday September 3, the sale of 2.4 million new tickets for high-speed travel from December 11 2022 to June 11, 2023.

Fares start at a bargain €9 as part of the company’s goal to democratise high speed rail travel.

According to Frederick Couple, Commercial and Marketing Director of Ouigo, the company arrived in Spain just over a year ago with a single goal.

“To open the doors of high speed to all pockets. From now on, almost 100,000 people a week will be able to enjoy our low rates, approaching triple the offer with which we started our operations,” he said.

In total, the company offers 1.66 million seats on the Madrid-Zaragoza-Tarragona-Barcelona line, with 64,134 seats available each week.

Additionally, 740,000 seats on the Madrid-Valencia route will be launched next Friday, October 7.

This new line will have a weekly offer of 35,630 seats following Ouigo’s request to expand its operations to five frequencies (10 routes) daily.

Since its arrival in Spain on May 10, 2021, Ouigo has already transported more than 2.9 million travellers between Madrid and Barcelona.

Ouigo plans to reach Andalucia at the end of 2023 with five round trips (10 routes) to Sevilla, Malaga and Cordoba.

