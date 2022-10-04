TORREMOLINOS sees out the summer high season with zero fatal swimming-related incidents, despite record tourist numbers.

According to the National Drowning Report (INA), between January and mid-August of this year, 2022, 260 people have lost their lives in swimming-related tragedies in Spain, with an annual drowning death toll of 400 predicted, almost double to 2021.

With these stats in mind, the lifeguard service provided by Torremolinos has provided an excellent service to beach-goers this summer.

According to an end of season report on Torremolinos’ lifeguard service published yesterday October 3, the municipality lifeguard staff, made up of 24 lifeguards, two nurses, an ambulance technician, a coordinator and three boat captains, provided assistance on 58 occasions in the water this summer.

Additionally, the lifeguard service, which also counted with a further 15 part-time assistants as well as a mobile ambulance, two first aid stations, a rapid intervention vehicle and three jet skis, also helped with 132 incidents that took place on land along the Torremolinos coastline.

The Torremolinos lifeguard service has been highly praised by Luis Rodriguez, the Councillor for beaches, who said: “We have to thank the coordinated efforts of lifeguards, local police and regional police for this excellent record”.

The most serious swimming-related incident reported this summer in Torremolinos occurred on August 8 in Los Alamos, when the rescue team had to intervene after a 78-year-old man fainted in the water and went into cardiac arrest. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was given to the victim who fortunately recovered and was safely transferred to the Clinical Hospital of Malaga.

