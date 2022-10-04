THE Malaga sky is again tinged once again in mild orange dust.

Fortunately this new episode of ‘calima’—airborne dust from the Sahara desert that stains everything orange-brown when it rains—does not have the intensity of the months of March and April, when the haze provided images more typical of science fiction movies and ended up covering the province with dreaded red mud.

Lo más significativo, será la intrusión de polvo en suspensión que dará lugar en el sur de la #PenínsulaIbérica, especialmente en #Andalucía, donde en algunas zonas podría llegar a ser significativa. Añadir la probabilidad de algunos chubascos tormentosos acompañados de barro. pic.twitter.com/FSSCD2gDqd — Storm Málaga ? (@Storm_Malaga) September 29, 2022

However, according to Jesus Riesco, director of the State Meteorological Agency in Malaga, a dust storm formed in Africa is approaching the Peninsula, and could affect some provinces of Andalucia, notably Malaga and Granada.

Therefore, any showers that take place in the province over the next few days, specifically Thursday when there is a 45% probability of rain, will most likely be accompanied by mud.

Other than that, the weather in the capital of the Costa del Sol will remain unchanged, with highs of 30ºC and lows of 19ºC.

Despite the pesky mud showers brought by the calima, which has a clay-like texture and is therefore not so easy to remove, some experts suggest that there are positives to the calima.

According to experts, dust deposits are a source of micronutrients for both terrestrial and marine ecosystems, and therefore a good natural fertiliser.

