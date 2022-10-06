SPAIN’S government has frozen what it gives to the country’s royals for a third successive year.

The General State Budget(PGE) will pay out just over €8.43 million in 2023 to King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s household.

It’s the only part of the PGE that will not be increased next year.

The royal budget was frozen in 2015 and 2016, before getting a slight rise over the next two years.

In 2019 and 2020, it stood at €7.88 million.

2021 was the first year there was no budget line for the King Emeritus, Juan Carlos, who decided to withdraw from public life and live in Abu Dhabi amidst a series of business and personal scandals.

King Felipe also decided to freeze individual allocations given to members of the family.

