A car mechanic was seriously injured at his Utiel workshop after a large tyre burst when he was inflating it.

The incident happened last Thursday but details have only just been released.

The 43-year-old man suffered injuries to his face, vertebrae, and one of his eyes.

The bursting also caused him rib fractures.

He was taken to Requena Hospital before being transferred to La Fe Hospital in Valencia.

The extent of his injuries led medics to place him into an induced coma in La Fe’s ICU, which is still his current status.

Reports described the man as an experienced mechanic with no previous work mishaps.