THEY say location is everything in property, so sitting between two of Marbella’s best golf clubs definitely takes some beating. Set in leafy hills, just five minutes from the coast, with both sea and mountain views, Villa Aire is most certainly a breath of fresh air. Even its street name – Calle Valle del Golf – says it all, with the well-appointed villa located slap bang between Aloha and Las Brisas courses.

Equidistant from Marbella and San Pedro de Alcantara, you are just over a mile to the luxury harbour and fleshpots of Puerto Banus or the Golden Mile when you are ready to dip in.

And best of all, this amazing five-bedroom, seven-bathroom villa will cost you just €788,688 in an ingenious fractional owner deal that guarantees you 44 nights a year in paradise.

The second amazing home in Spain from American tech company Pacaso, it counts on a pool, gymnasium, sauna, and games room. Carefully divided so each owner has their own private space in the basement, Villa Aire owners have their own scheduling system that adapts to each owner’s preferences over time. Every owner is guaranteed access during high-season, at least twice, and can book multiple special dates per year. They can book from just two days before or up to two years in advance, via the Pacaso app.

“Unlike a timeshare where you are paying for time, Pacaso is true property ownership”, explains European Communications Director Amy Musser. “In addition, you will only get a maximum of seven other owners, and many buy two shares each, meaning even less.”

And the Barcelona-based executive adds: “And if you want to sell, you can do after you’ve owned your Pacaso for one year and even choose your price. And we use local agents to do the marketing and what we have seen over the last two years is a growth of between 10% to 15% in value.

“The average sale time is 10 days, and they often sell to other owners. In fact, the other owners have first refusal to buy.”

But the truth is, why would buyers want to sell? Villa Aire is a genuine oasis of calm, perfect for kicking back and relaxing in the Nueva Andalucia hills, with the soaring Sierra de las Nieves National Park as a backdrop.

Carefully landscaped, it counts on deep, subtropical foliage, creating a shady garden that immediately puts you at ease. As well as its own cascade, the swimming pool has stepping stones and a kid’s shallow area. A full BBQ set lies next to it, in an area of deep shade, perfect for midsummer.

Up on the roof is the perfect place for catching the rays all day round with views that go on for miles.

Inside, little is left to the imagination, and it counts on its own underground cinema and games room, with pool table, while guests have their own wine cellar area that can be compartmentalized. Upstairs it is all about light and acres of glass allows the wonderful local sunshine to flood in where wanted, while double height ceilings create a true sense of space.

Designed by local interior designer JA Flores, the team’s creative eye has put in neutral colour palettes throughout and numerous interesting flourishes, such as the outdoor roll top bath and shower off the main bedroom. The ground floor is largely open plan, with a stylish ethanol fireplace and big indoor table for entertaining in winter.

Meanwhile, the kitchen is perfectly stocked, with every type of machine and implement you can imagine. “Everything you would expect from the very best AirBnB and more we have put in situ,” insists Amy.

Even better, the company has a team on the ground to ensure arrival is like checking into a five-star hotel, with everything feeling ‘almost brand new’. The team sets out each stay depending on who’s coming, so, as in the case of a recent trip, a family of Americans with no less than 11 kids was easily provided for.

“Some people will want a desk put in a bedroom to make an office, while others will want to make every space available to sleep in, including the basement,” adds Amy. “We know every owner and possibly every trip will be different. Our team are ready and set up for that.”

She is also quick to point out that with everyone very different, the probability is that they will all want to come at different times. “Take me, for example, I am much happier coming on holiday in Marbella in October than August.”

But nothing with Pacaso – pronounced ‘Pa-cah-soh’ – has been left to chance. Set up by a pair of American property tech entrepreneurs, they spent two years researching the Spanish market before buying their first properties in Marbella (a second one is nearby) and in October of this year the company will celebrate its second anniversary.

“We are modernising the decades-old practice of co-ownership by creating a marketplace that makes buying, owning, and selling a luxury second home easy,” continues Amy.

The company started by covering the key holiday areas of the US, including Lake Tahoe, Palm Springs, South Florida and the Rocky Mountains. It has since spread into London, where it has just bought its second home in Chelsea Pacaso is currently looking to expand into other markets in the countries where they currently operate and are considering destinations in France and Italy, where the company is currently detecting an increase in demand.

