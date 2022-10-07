FINDING a quiet beach, now more than ever, is a goal for locals and holidaymakers alike.

With summer just around the corner and the hordes of foreign holidaymakers on their way – if Spain’s tourist industry gets their way and restrictions on travel are lifted – there’s good reason to seek out those lesser known sandy spots to lay out your towel and enjoy some peace and quiet.

Here’s are selection of the best across the Spain’s :

Costa del Sol

With 150km of coastline spreading out along the stretch of the Costa del Sol, there are plenty of hidden gems of rarely frequented beach locations that could be an alternative to your regular spot at your local beach.

The Maro Cove

MARO COVE: also known as ‘Cala Chica’ (Credit to Diputacion de Malaga)



Located in Nerja, the Maro Cove, nicknamed the ‘Cala Chica,’ is quieter than the other beaches in the area, possibly because of the charming, but steep, walk down to the sandy shore.

The untouched beach is surrounded completely by nature and is a simplistic beach experience as it is not plagued with chiringuitos or other unwanted beach facilities. The slightly trickier access means the 400m beach tends to quiet, and is an absolutely glorious location to visit if you’re looking for a little more privacy on your beach visit.

To get to the cove, take the N-340 and exit at the ‘Maro’ exit, follow the road and take a sharp right off the roundabout and you have arrived at this little tranquil cove.

Calas Torre del Pino

CALAS TORRE DEL PINO: A snorkelers dream (Credit to Spain-Holiday.com)



Known for its incredible snorkeling sites, the charming yet secluded beach haven should be on your list if you’re looking for a break from the frantic crowds of Cabopino.

Located east of Nerja, a 200m walk down from the Torre de Pino Watchtower, the beach is well worth the drive as it has crystal clear water and many underwater caves that you can spend your day discovering.

El Cañuelo/Los Alamos

PLAYA EL CAñUELO: has sandy grey shores and BBQ spots (Credit to Simple LIFESTYLE)

With picnic tables and BBQ spots up for grabs, the beach’s sandy grey shores are an enticing visit for those wanting to escape the intense mass of people from the likes of Playa de Bajondillo and La Carihuela.

The 1km stretch of beach that borders Torremolinos is usually quieter than its neighbouring beaches due to it being slightly further out from the city centre.

To get there, drive as if you are going to Almeria and take the N-340 exit and about 5km along the exit is clearly signposted.

Playa de Sotogrande

PLAYA DE SOTOGRANDE: 5450 metre strech of pure untouched beach (Credit to La Voz Digital)

Playa de Sotogrande is a 5450 metre stretch of pure untouched beach, that tends to never get over crowded due to its vastness and the more popular neighbouring beach of ‘Playa de Torreguadiaro,’ being the go to for locals.

Located just off the famous ‘Paseo del Parque’ in Sotogrande, what’s particularly special about this beach is its views of the Gibraltar rock and Morocco behind it, just the view itself is a selling point for this quiet tranquil spot.

If you enjoy long beach walks with a view and a cold beer on your way home, then this is the beach for you.

Tarifa/Costa de Luz

Punta Paloma

PUNTA PALOMA: Snow like coloured sand dunes ( El Giraldillo)

Punta Paloma can’t be described as anything other than breathtaking. The white, almost snow like, coloured sand dunes are the ultimate attraction for this beach.

With the Atlantic waters hugging the melt in your toes sand, you can expect an unspoiled heaven on earth experience when you lie on this beach, coupled with the big bonus of there not being the mass gatherings of people like you see on the nearby Bolonia and Tarifa.

It is a 16 minute drive from the town of Tarifa towards Bolonia.

Doñana Playa

PLAYA DONANA: 60KM of golden powdered sand (Credit to Not Just a Tourist)

The 60km Doñana coastline is one of the most unique beaches along the coast, with golden almost powdered sand, the beach is abundant with nature from the surrounding Doñana local park, and the views of large cliffs, it feels like you are miles away from any civilisation.

Be warned to avoid the section between Mazagon and Matalascañas as those tend to be the busy areas, if you wander further down there will be sections of virginal beach that are well suited to small haven seekers.

With some not wanting to make the 20 minute walk from the car park to get to the quiet sections, you will often find yourself sharing the beach with the surrounding nature of the likes of lizards and tortoises. Sign posted off the A-494, the Doñana beach is unlike anywhere else, and well worth a trip.

La Flecha del Rompido

LA FLECHA DEL ROMPIDO: Considered one of the ‘wonders of Huelva’ (Credit Blog Fuerte Hoteles)



This one-of-a-kind sandbar stretching out from Cartaya is a beach like no other in the world, with access to the Atlantic on one side and the River Piedras on the other, this sandy bank has to be on the bucket list for any beach goer.

Considered one of the ‘wonders of Huelva,’ the sandbar expands 30 metres every year. The 13km sandbar runs parallel to the Andalucian coast and the Atlantic coast line which is unlike any other beach on its coast. The Flecha beach can only be accessed by boat, making it a fun and unique day out for any age or group, and the boat ferry leaves from the Piedras River pretty much all year round.

Costa Blanca

Playa de las Oritigas, Guardamar

PLAYA DE LAS ORITIGAS: Oritigas though is quiet due to access issues, boasts some magnificent sand dunes (Credit La Verdad)

Playa de las Oritigas is one of a whole stretch of beautiful sandy beaches in the Guardamar area of the southern Costa Blanca. Oritigas though is quiet due to access issues, boasts some magnificent sand dunes. The wide stretch of beach is right in the very north of Guardamar and borders on Torrevieja ?s expansive La Mata beach.

You can walk across the border from La Mata or get onto Ortigas beach via a 400 metre trek through the dunes after parking up at the Pinomar urbanisation off the N-332.

The effort is well worth it, but take note that facilities at Ortigas are at a bare minimum with just one temporary toilet in previous seasons.

Cala Cabo Peñas, Orihuela Costa-

CALA CABO PEñAS: You are guaranteed peace and quiet (Credit Playas Levante)



The Orihuela Costa boasts the largest single amount of Blue Flag-rated beach for any municipality in mainland Spain, but that means they can get very busy during the summer.

That ?s where Cala Cabo Peñas comes into its own in the Playa Flamenca area. It ?s tough access means that it stands no chance of getting a Blue Flag, but a quick glance of a map will find it located next to the much-better known Cala Mosca.

The secluded compact bay has no official path or signs even acknowledging its existence, but once you find the beach, you are guaranteed peace and quiet.

Playa El Rebello, La Marina Village-

PLAYA EL REBELLO: Despite all the rave reviews for the clarity of the sea water and the golden colour of its sand, it strangely never gets busy (Credit La Marina Resort)



Most visitors to the beaches of La Marina village just off the N-332 on the southern Costa Blanca make a beeline for the main beach named after the village.

Just south though is the altogether quieter Playa El Rebello not far from the Camping La Marina site and the Costabella urbanisation. Social distancing is no issue here due to the beach length or around two kilometres. Despite all the rave reviews for the clarity of the sea water and the golden colour of its sand, it strangely never gets busy.

If you ?re prudish, then take note that one section of El Rebello is popular with nudists who always seem to know a good beach when they see it!

Mallorca

Platja de Coll Baix-

PLATJA DE COLL BAIX: Tucked away in the Northern Mallorca coastline (Credit Wikimedia Commons)

If you enjoy hiking and a secluded beach with turquoise waters, then the Coll Baix beach is the beach for you. Tucked into the Northern Mallorca coastline, and nestled in between the cliffs, this little piece of paradise is usually very quiet because you needed hiking boots to get there, however the pay off is far worth it.

To get there, follow the signs to the Museo Sa Bassa Blanca, and then climb the south trail to Talaia d’Alcúdia which will lead you to the Coll Baix trail.

Cala Varques-

CALA VARQUES: Your solution to the over packed beaches of Mallorca (Credit to Tripadvisor)

Considered one of the most untouched beaches in Mallorca, Cala Varques is your solution to the over packed beaches of Mallorca.

Located on the East Coast of Mallorca, the cove is surrounded by turquoise waters that can be enjoyed while swimming through the natural caves of the beach. Easily accessed from Manacor, this white sanded piece of heaven is well worth visiting.

Cala Mondrago-

CALA MONDRAGO: This shallow beach is ideal for families and everyone alike (Credit to Abc Mallorca)

Located within the Mondrago national park, the white shores of the Cala Mondrago is surrounded by a pine forest and crystal clear waters. With lots of parking and only a 6 minute walk down to its shores, this shallow beach is ideal for families and everyone alike.

To get there, you need to take the Palma-Portopetro until s’Alquería Blanca, and then follow the signs to Parque natural de Mondrago.

Benidorm/Alicante

Playa del Albir-

PLAYA DEL ALBIR: Has pebbled shores and deep cool waters (Credit to el Ayuntamiento de L’Alfas del Pi)

If you are looking for a quiter, family friendly, beach experience, away from the masses, then Playa del Albir is the beach for you. The pebbled shores and deep cool waters of this beach makes it unique to the ones nearby, and a good beach for children as they can build pebble towers instead of sand castles.

To get there you need to take the motorway towards Altea, and follow the signs to Playa del Albir.

Cala Gasparet-

CALA GASPARET: A very special beach spot (Credit to Ocio y Turismo en Alicante)

This very special spot is one of the most virginal beaches in the Alicante area. The 80m beach is accessible by sea or bus, but is well worth it for the views of the Sierra de Toix. With a gravel beach and complete privacy, this beautiful cove should be top of your list.

Playa Primer Montañar-

PLAYA PRIMER MONTANAR: One of the more characteristic beaches in Alicante, due to its fossilized sandstone (Credit to Javea.com)

Montañar, with its 2km beach front, is one of the much quieter beaches in the Alicante area. With its slightly tricky access to the sea, the sea is instantly 2 metres deep making it great for divers and swimmers alike.

One of the more characteristic beaches in Alicante, due to its fossilized sandstone, this unique spot is walking distance between the port of Javea and el Arenal.

READ MORE: Discover three of the best virgin beaches in Spain’s Malaga