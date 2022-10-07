When it comes to choosing an insurance policy, price will (of course) be a significant factor, but you really need to consider what you’re going to get for your money.

Are you paying for what you actually need? Will you have the backing of a reputable company that really understands your requirements – and can they offer the right advice on the right product(s) for you?

The insurance market is now more competitive than ever before, so it’s not surprising that consumers are increasingly looking for more competitive packages that can be tailored to their own circumstances. LIBERTY SEGUROS understands this, which is why it continues to innovate its range to be able to offer products that can be personalised to suit customers’ real needs.

Furthermore, it regularly offers fantastic deals to not only to new customers but also existing customers to reward their continual loyalty.

For example, from now up until 24th November 2022, with LIBERTY SEGUROS existing clients will receive €60 Cashback on each new policy that they take out. New clients can make great savings too, with €30 Cashback on their first Life, Home or Car policies and €60 Cashback on subsequent new policies thereafter*.

Best of all though, their competitive products now come with more benefits and advantages than ever before!

As an example, all your car’s extras are covered as standard, for free, if they have been fitted by the vehicle’s manufacturer.

When it comes to Home policies, for example, you can get compensation for additional water costs due to a broken pipe up to the value of €1,000; and up to €600 per claim/year to help with the unblocking of pipes.

With regard to Life policies, you have the option of taking out Level Term Life Insurance with no premium increase for 10 years, guaranteeing the same death benefit and the same level of payments for the full length of the term.

LIBERTY SEGUROS really does have you covered and always has your real needs in mind, so it’s not surprising that it is still the expat’s preferred insurer in Spain.

For the location of your nearest broker/agent, simply visit www.libertyexpatriates.es or call 91 342 25 49.

* Conditions and minimum premiums will be applied.