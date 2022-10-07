THE ski and mountain resort of Sierra Nevada, Europe’s most southern ski resort, is looking to fill several job vacancies.

Although the high temperatures are still the protagonists in Andalucia, the winter campaign is approaching and Sierra Nevada, which received a sprinkle of snow last week, is already actively seeking to cover several jobs for the ski resort located in its Natural Park.

Specifically, Cetursa, the company that manages the resort, has opened a total of 39 job vacancies to cover different positions in different professional categories which need to be filled in the coming months.

The job positions include: slope operators, controllers, ticket agents, store staff, nurses, administrative assistants, waiters and cooks, among other positions.

To apply for these jobs, candidates must be available to work rotating shifts, weekends and holidays.

The job requirements and specifications can be consulted on the Andalucia Orienta website.

Meanwhile, Sierra Nevada is getting everything ready for their first season post pandemic without health restrictions.

This year will see Spain’s most southern ski resort open with several improvements in infrastructure, such as the reorganisation of the Borreguiles area and the reform of two chairlifts as well as the inauguration of 105 brand-new snow cannons, meaning snow conditions will be optimal all winter.

The Granada resort has set Friday, November 25, as the date to open its slopes and lifts. The ski season will run until April 23, 2023.

