A SUBURBAN train network will once again include a stop at El Caminito del Rey in its itinerary.

From the first quarter of 2023 trains that run on the C-2 Málaga-Álora line will stop at the El Chorro-Caminito del Rey train station.

The recovery of the train to El Caminito del Rey, a spectacular walkway that has become one of the jewels of Andalucia, is an action that has been included in the General State Budget. A budget that has allocated €225.8 million for investments in Malaga.

According to the Subdelegation of the central government in Malaga, the C-2 suburban train line will connect the municipality of Malaga with the ‘King’s little Pathway.’

“It is a service highly demanded by the tourism sector and a commitment of the Government of Spain that responds to a historical claim of the residents of Alora and the surrounding municipalities,” said Javier Salas, the subdelegate of the Government in Malaga,

It is expected that the service will be launched during the first quarter of next year once the budgets come into force.

The estimated time from ‘Centro Alameda’ station to the last ‘Alora’ station is between 38 and 45 minutes, and as of the first quarter of next year will include a stop at the iconic walkway.

The frequency of trains on this line is about every hour.

Unfortunately, the Costa del Sol corridor, known as the coastal train with accesses in Marbella and Estepona, has not been included in this current budget.

“The Government has not forgotten about this infrastructure and the work to be undertaken is still in the planning stage”. Salas assured.

The Caminito del Rey is a 1-meter wide footpath located 100 meters above the river of Guadalhorce, in an area comprising Ardales, Antequera and Álora (El Chorro), in the Gaitanes Gorge.

It was crowned the Caminito del Rey after King Alfonso XIII crossed the walkway in 1921 and it’s 7.7 km include 4.8 km of large access ways, and 2.9 km of actual boardwalks, with long paths and forest walkways, too.

