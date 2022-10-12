SPAIN’S Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, was greeted by booing and shouts for his resignation when he arrived at Madrid’s Plaza de Lima on Wednesday for the annual National Day parade.

Sanchez’s car actually arrived a few seconds after that of King Felipe and Queen Letizia, who according to protocol, had to wait until the Prime Minister exited his vehicle.

SANCHEZ AND THE ROYALS(Cordon Press image)

Hundreds of people had waited since the early hours on the Paseo de la Castellana carrying Spanish flags, and they cheered and applauded the arrival of the King and Queen.

Most of the insults hurled at Sanchez appeared to come from building balconies surrounding the Plaza de Lima, and a similar reception was accorded for defence secretary, Margarita Robles, who had walked from the Ministry of Defence.

Parade numbers returned to those before the Covid-19 pandemic with over 4,000 military personnel marching down the Paseo de la Castellana.

King Felipe saluted the troops before the start of the parade which then started with a paratrooper landing in with the Spanish flag.

ROYAL SALUTE(Cordon Press image)

After the solemn raising of the flag, a tribute was paid to everybody who had given their lives for the country.

A fly-past with members of the Patrulla Aguila display team then painted the skies with the colours of the national flag.

FLYING HIGH(Cordon Press image)

The ground parade featured members of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, along with representatives from the Policia Nacional, Guardia Civil, customs officers, and the maritime surveillance service.

All bar two of Spain’s regional presidents attended, with the traditional annual snub coming from the Basque Country and Catalunya leaders.

