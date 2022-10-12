THE tourism industry to one of Spain’s busiest airports has had a high season comparable to some strong years before the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Spanish Airport and Air navigation Administration (Aena) a total of 14.1 million people have passed through the airport up until September of this year—equivalent to 90.4% compared to the same period of 2019.

The Malaga-Costa del Sol airport, the fourth most important airport in Spain after Madrid, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca, is also the top international airport in the south of Spain, handling 70% of the international air traffic in Andalucia this summer.

In total, the airports of the Aena network in Andalucia, up until the end of September, have seen a total of 21 million passengers arrive. These figures represent an 87.8% recovery compared to the data for the same period of 2019, the last year before the global pandemic hit, and an increase of 256% compared to the same period in 2021.

A further breakdown of the stats reveals that while 14.1 million people have passed through Malaga-Costa del Sol airport so far this year (equivalent to 90.4% compared to the same period of 2019), another 4.9 million did so through Sevilla (87.7% compared to 2019); 666,360 through Granada-Jaén (70.6% compared to 2019 data); 712,953 through Jerez (78.4% compared to 2019) and 568,773 through Almería (87.7% compared to 2019).

Meanwhile, 31,545 people passed through the heliport of Algeciras (12.4% more than in 2019).?

