ELIDA V, a top-modern performance megayacht that sails for Jesus, has docked at Malaga port.

Elida is a Swedish all-Christian organisation, working under the motto ‘Sailing for Jesus’ with the goal of spreading the message about Jesus Christ and in recent years has become known as the “sailing singing church” offering youth camps and music tours.

With its 45 meter tall mast, Elida V raises curiosity and attention wherever she goes, with many admirers drawn to the ship to learn more about her construction and purpose, often gathering thousands of people wherever she docks.

To celebrate Spain’s National Day the megayacht of gospel singers will become Malaga ports’ musical stage for the day.

As posted on Elida V Facebook page: “Tomorrow is Spain’s National Day and we celebrate! Open ship, music and happy calls!”

“We’re the sailing church, a ship open to all people – whether you just wish to look at Sweden’s largest sailing boat, talk about deeper issues of life, or have a cup of coffee. Welcome onboard!”

Carrying out various campaigns throughout the year, the work of this vessel owned by the Elida Christian Foundation, is primarily directed towards the younger generation and sails with some 1,000–1,500 teenagers per year, most of them with musical training.

Today, the ‘Elida V’ will stage several choral concerts on the docks of Malaga’s megayacht marina and will remain in Malaga waters, initially until tomorrow, Thursday October 13.

