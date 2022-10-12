A two-year Guardia Civil investigation has brought down a gang of cocaine importers bringing in supplies on shipping containers docking in Valencia from South America.

The drugs were hidden among legitimate imports like fruit.

Over €600,000 in cash was recovered in Guardia Civil raids across Valencia Province.

CASH GALORE

Four Spaniards aged between 36 and 41 have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking, smuggling, and money laundering.

The 39-year-old gang leader was detained in Valencia on Tuesday.

All of the group has been jailed with more arrests not being ruled out.

Seven addresses in Chiva, Paterna, and Valencia were raided in early October.

A Paterna property had over €550,000 of cash in it while two Valencia locations had over €50,000 between them.

Nine high-end cars worth €360,000 have been impounded along with the seizure of computers and documents.

