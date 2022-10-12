Alison Bethell-Collins does not fall short when it comes to experience, as she has over 30 years as an interior designer, creating luxurious living spaces in places such as London, Miami, Gibraltar and Spain.

Photo by Wayne Chasan · All Rights Reserved · © www.chasan.com

After studying Art & Design in Florence, Italy, Alison lived in Bali for a year before moving to Marbella in 1979. This creative talent doesn’t focus on just one theme but is very versatile in her design approach and able to complete glamorous homes in many styles.

Along with her experienced team, she tends to focus on private residential homes as well as projects. Her team consists of specialised artisans, upholsterers, cabinet-makers, curtain makers, and an in-house architect.

When choosing Alison to make your ideas become a reality, you will have a dedicated group of professionals working for you from the concept right through to the completion of a home you will be proud to live in!

Whatever your style, needs or requests – don’t hesitate to make your first call to Alison!

Email:- design@alisonbethellcollins.com or visit the showroom in San Pedro opposite Da Bruno´s restaurant.

Avenida del Mar Mediterraneo,

Edf. Corona 20,

San Pedro de Alcántara

29670 Málaga

www.alisonbethellcollins.com

+34 627 487 364 (mobile)

+ 34 951 507 350 (showroom)