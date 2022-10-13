AFTER two ‘pandemic’ winters, around 88% of tourist accommodation will remain open in the Valencian Community during the next few months according to the regional Hosbec hoteliers association.

Hotels, campsites, and holiday apartments are gearing up for the winter season, with reports of foreigners eyeing up long breaks to save money on domestic energy bills, as well as enjoying warmer weather.

The news comes as the tourism industry looks to build on ‘off-season’ occupation following the last two quiet winters.

A Hosbec spokesperson said: “The need to operate, to generate activity and income after two years of inactivity has led the hotel and tourist accommodation boosting openings to maximum levels.”

Hosbec says the hotel sector took advantage of the pandemic ‘to do its homework’ over improving and modernising establishments meaning that the winter season will have ‘the lowest level of closure due to renovation works’.

“Practically the only closures are down to businesses that are traditionally seasonal and close regularly during the low season,” the spokesperson added.

Alicante and Valencia Provinces will have close to 90% of facilities open with popular centres like Valencia City operating at 100%.

Up to March 2023, Benidorm will keep 88.4% of its hotels, 88.3% of its tourist apartments and 90.3% of its campsites open.

The only significant closures in Valencia Province will be mainly in the Gandia area which is more ‘seasonal’ compared to other areas.

