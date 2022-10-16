A man was taken to Elche General Hospital after a debtor tried to crush him against parked vehicles.

A 29-year-old Romanian national has been arrested over the incident by the Policia Nacional.

He had been confronted over non-payment for some work done for him.

Several eye witnesses saw the two men arguing in an Elche street.

The debtor, who was in a car, then tried to run over the unpaid worker, who grabbed a car door to avoid being hit.

He clung onto the vehicle which dragged him along the ground for around 15 metres, with the driver manoeuvring to try to crush the man against several parked cars.

Besides injuries to the victim, a number of vehicles were damaged.

Police attended the scene quickly to apprehend the assailant.