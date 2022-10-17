THE Royal British Legion Spain North formally launched their annual Poppy Appeal on Saturday with the traditional parade held in Benidorm.

The parade between Calle Castellon and the Rincon de Loix was led as always by the Torrevieja Pipes and Drums.

Benidorm mayor, Antonio Perez, led the dignitaries and in a speech, he passed on his ‘congratulations’ on behalf of the city to the RBL.

“It is our duty to always honour those who fought for peace,” said Perez.

MAYOR PEREZ

Other official guests included Captain Stephen McGlory- defence attache at the British Embassy in Madrid and the British Consul for Alicante Province, Sara-Jane Morris.

A two minutes silence was observed after the sounding of the Last Post by RBL district bugler, Mark Benson.

That was followed by the playing of the British and Spanish national anthems by the RBL Concert Band.

ALL IMAGES: Benidorm Ayuntamiento