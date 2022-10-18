3 bedroom Villa for sale in Canillas de Albaida - € 315,000

Villa Canillas de Albaida, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 315,000

This is one of our country properties in Spain. A superb & immaculate property built to a very high standard set in a plot of app. 8.517m2. It is located only a 5 minutes drive from the pretty white villages of Canillas de Albaida and Árchez, 10 minutes from Cómpeta and around a 25-30 minutes drive to the beaches of the Costa del Sol. The property has breathtaking views of the verdant countryside and of the white villages in the distance. The property has a private driveway with plenty of parking space. The interior accommodation comprises a bright open plan living/dining area with a… See full property details