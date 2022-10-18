TWO men have been arrested in Rojales and Torrevieja over five gunpoint jewellery store robberies over the summer in Alicante Province.

The Guardia Civil seized an axe and a gun used to intimidate shop owners.

The men, aged 24 and 27, stole €280,000 of cash and jewellery.

Both men have been jailed after appearing before a Torrevieja judge.

ROBBER ARRESTED

The duo carefully researched each store before a robbery, including going in to review security measures in the premises while pretending to be customers.

Two shops each in Pilar de la Horadada and Torrevieja were hit between late July and the start of September, along with an outlet in Quesada.

They used a car stolen in Torrevieja as their getaway vehicle.

Their biggest robbery was in Torrevieja on August 31, with jewels worth up to €200,000 stolen by one of the men.

An eye witness chased him down the street and tried to block his escape with a dumpster.

The thief escaped but the car number plate fell off, allowing police to confirm the robbers were using a stolen car, which was spotted later parked in Torrevieja.

