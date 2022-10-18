THE Picasso Museum Malaga together with the General Foundation of the University of Malaga (FGUMA) have come together to organise an international seminar on the Malaga-born artist from Pablo Picasso.

The seminar baptized ‘Guernica. The Survival of a Myth’ will see experts from around the world discuss Picasso and Guernica’s position in contemporary popular culture.

Over the years, the artist’s masterpiece has been the subject of academic studies from several perspectives such as historical approaches which examine the impact of the events depicted on the canvas; biographical studies that explain the painting in terms of issues and circumstances experienced by the artist and finally museographic studies which focus on the different ways in which the work has been hung in the 41 exhibitions where it has been shown over the years.

According to art connoisseurs around the world the complex universe of Guernica offers a broad spectrum of interpretative possibilities and, of late, has inspired a stream of new interpretations.

Pablo Picasso painted Guernica eighty-four years ago in the midst of the Spanish Civil War. Since then it continues to generate new meanings on a global scale with formal studies in the 20th century examining in detail the lines and colours seen on the canvas.

This upcoming free seminar will, however, invite art lovers to explore beyond the canvas, particularly in the sphere of sociocultural critique and will take place on November 17 and 18 in the Auditorium of the art gallery and online.

The registration period is now open for those attending, either in person or online with more information at: https://www.museopicassomalaga.org/en/cultural-programme/seminario-picasso-y-las-artes-aplicadas-eng

The two-day seminar will see speeches, debates, and lectures take place and led by Pepe Karmel, professor of Art History at New York University.

The seminar will be attended by other distinguished experts such as W.J.T. Mitchell, from the University of Chicago; Timothy J. Clark, from the University of California, Berkeley; Andrea Giunta, from Universidad de Buenos Aires, and South African artist William Kentridge.

