A Spanish Property Portal Designed to Grow Agency Brands And Drive Quality Leads

Spanish Casa, a Spanish property portal since 2015, has developed and launched their new offerings for estate agencies all across Spain. The platform is positioned to give agency owners the ability to grow their brand with SEO reports and audits, effective social media marketing and international targeted ads based on buying trends. They also only allow direct listings to reduce commission splits and allow agencies to keep more money.

Spanish Casa has also launched a number of tools assisting property buyers and sellers like a free valuation tool and a sell your property in Spain tool for private sellers which are proving to be very effective in gaining leads.

Going Beyond the Standard Property Portal

If you are an estate agency in Spain, chances are high that you’ve used a portal before. The portals are still an attractive solution for a new agency looking to get traction and traffic to their hard earned listings. But Spanish Casa takes it one step further and is focused on brand growth giving you more organic traffic and more recognition.

Property portal prices have gone up recently and what’s worse, these portals dominate the major search terms when hunting for a property for sale in Spain on Google making it harder for local agencies to get traffic to their site.

This means that your property agency’s hard work in writing articles, designing webpages and social media marketing is eclipsed by these large companies making you ever more reliant on their services.

Spanish Casa has identified this issue and wants to offer more help. Their aim is to empower the agency owner looking to grow their revenue and their brand.

Key Features that Distinguish Property Portal Spanish Casa

To stand out and offer something unique to the property market, Spanish Casa offers services not available on other platforms. They are all in place to give agencies real growth potential and see Spanish Casa as a partner and not just a portal.

Direct Listings Only

If you ask any agencies, this is big for two reasons; here’s why.

With sales commissions getting tighter in Spain and more agencies sharing sales, it’s no secret that the property game is getting pinched. The old days of 5+% commissions are not competitive enough to attract listings.

This is offset slightly by a rise in property values across the most attractive areas, but with the cost of living adjustment (and the cost of doing business), the property market is not as lucrative these days.

Having a portal dedicated to direct listings will attract more direct buyers to an agency’s inventory giving them the power to run the show and cut through anyone in the middle. It will also increase their earnings by around 33%.

Here is the second reason. Imagine paying for a portal and then finding your own listings there driving leads to your competitor. It happens more than you know!

Why pay for the portal in the first place? And, why should you split the commission on a sale when the lead came off a service you’re already paying for?

Direct listings on Spanish Casa will streamline your process and allow you to earn more and create a stronger relationship with both the buyer and the seller.

SEO Reports

In today’s world, Google is the place we go to look for answers. But, most people only click on links found on page one. So that means if you are not there, you will be missing out on loads of traffic and sales.

Building a property site that communicates your brand and ranks on Google can be tricky. There are keywords, site maps, meta titles, backlinks and more. It’s enough jargon to scare most agency owners away.

Spanish Casa’s new premium packages offer valuable insights to agencies on how to grow their presence on Google. From what blog articles to write and how to develop a keyword map for their core webpages, Spanish Casa is here to help you structure your website to rank well.

Spanish Casa offers two levels of SEO help. An initial onboarding audit and a more comprehensive look monthly.

Targeted Ads to International Buyers

The fluctuation of international buyers coming to Spain is constant; one year it is the English, then Germans, then Dutch etc. Spanish Casa targets hot spots using digital marketing insights to identify trends and attract buyers to their platform. This is also compounded by an effective social media strategy to put more properties in front of people in major cities across Europe.

Listing Features

Spanish Casa allows you to showcase your properties using video along with images. Agency branding is also clearly displayed and any leads go directly to your email inbox instantly.

More Features

The feature set goes on like a view counter on each listing, unlimited use of their valuation tool and even radio spots on future commercials!

How to Start Listing Your Properties on Spanish Casa

For anyone interested in the unique services Spanish Casa is offering for agencies, click here.

They make it easy to get started in minutes allowing you to upload your XML feed. Subscriptions start at just €49 per month to list up to 100 properties making this property portal one you can pass up.