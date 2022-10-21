SPAIN has removed all of its Covid entry requirements for non-EU arrivals, which includes the United Kingdom.

The lifting of restrictions came into force on Friday, putting Spain into line with the rest of the EU.

It means the government has brought forward the end of the Covid entry rules which were scheduled to finish in mid-November.

The announcement appeared on the Spanish Tourism Board website.

“All Covid-19 travel restrictions for travellers to Spain have been lifted. The rules that previously applied to travellers coming to Spain no longer apply,” the website said.

It ends the requirement for non-EU visitors aged over 12 to show proof of a full vaccination regime, or a negative PCR or antigen test or to show evidence that they had recovered from Covid within the past six months.

The news comes at a time when parts of the UK go into the half-term school holiday period with families eyeing up a pre-winter holiday break in Spain.

