A COLLECTION of British currency stamps marking the 150th anniversary of the birth of renowned local artist Gustavo Bacarisas is now on sale in Gibraltar.

Minister for Culture John Cortes and Vijay Daryanani, the postal services minister, unveiled the collection on Friday.

The launch of the stamps was delayed from the original date of Bacarisas’ birthdate on September 23 by the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The set of stamps put together by the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau features some of Bacarisas’ most famous paintings.

“[It] is part of the celebrations to pay tribute to the work and legacy of the artist whose impact is still very relevant to date,” the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

The artist’s whole repertoire of work is now on show at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery and City Hall.

Stamp-collectors will be especially keen on this collection because it is the last set featuring Queen Elizabeth II.

The government even had to get special permission from Buckingham Palace to get it published since Charles III is now king.

