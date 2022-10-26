A SPANISH child with a brain tumour today arrived in Barcelona after an anonymous donor paid for a medical flight to transfer from Mexico.

The family of two-year-old Oliver Romero had launched a desperate appeal for help to get the child back to Spain for the medical treatment he needs.

The Romero family are originally from Málaga but currently live in Mexico. According to Spanish daily El Mundo, the child was taken into hospital on October 13 with strange symptoms including weakness and apathy.

He was diagnosed with a brain tumour and was given just a month to live. None of the medical specialists in the North American country were willing to operate on him.

The Barcelona paediatric hospital Sant Joan de Déu, however, said that it would take on his case, prompting the family to request help to get him home on a medicalized flight.

By Wednesday afternoon, the young boy was in the hands of doctors at the hospital, who were studying the options for how to proceed.

The boy and his mother took the trip together in the medicalized plane, while his father had arrived in Spain several days earlier on a commercial flight.

The Sant Joan de Déu hospital is a leading paediatric hospital in Europe.

