Thousands of homes and businesses in Andalucia and along the Costa Blanca could be completely submerged in water by 2050, new research shows.

According to Climate Central, some of the areas in Andalucia at risk of being underwater included Huelva, Cadiz, Barbate and Los Barrios.

The climate change research group published an interactive map, and any area in red represented land below 1m of water, due to a rise in sea levels, tides and storm surge.

There were many towns and masses of land along the Guadalquivir river enroute to Sevilla completely submerged.

The map showed the sea completely swallowing land almost up until the outskirts of the Andalucian capital.

Cadiz centre was completely cut off from mainland Spain as surrounding land and towns went below sea level.

Oceans have suffered the effect as humans continue to pour greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere.

Average sea levels have swelled more than eight inches (23cm) since 1880, with about three of those inches gained in the past 25 years, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.

The worst affected area was around the Pobles del Sud wetlands on the Costa Blanca.

Figures also showed that sea level rise was projected to rise by a foot by 2050.

The Costa del Sol remained largely untouched according to Climate Central’s map.

But the Costa Blanca wasn’t so fortunate, with beaches right along the stretch of coast engulfed.

The area around Pobles del Sud wetlands just outside Valencia was also impacted, with the body of water rising and swallowing up land and nearby homes.

