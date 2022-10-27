ROCK legends Iron Maiden will play a gig in Murcia next summer- one of only three concerts by the band in Spain.

The group, fronted by Bruce Dickinson, will perform at Murcia’s Enrique Roca stadium on July 20.

It will be their fourth visit to the Murcia region after making their local debut in Los Alcazares in 1996.

Next year’s Murcia date is sandwiched between shows in Barcelona and Bilbao.

Around 25,000 people are expected to go the Enrique Rosa venue with the night jointly organised by regional promoters Madness Live and Murcia City Council.

Murcia mayor, Jose Antonio Serrano, said: “We are probably talking about the most important concert to have ever been held in Murcia.”

His colleague, Culture councillor, Pedro Garcia Rex, added that it would put Murcia City ‘on the map of the great world tours’.

Iron Maiden’s Spanish gigs will be part of ‘The Future Past Tour 2023’ and will include songs from their pandemic-released album ‘Senjutsu’ inspired by Japanese tradition and culture.

The two other dates on the Spanish leg of the tour will be Barcelona’s Palau Sant Jordi on July 18 and the Bizkaia Arena in Bilbao on July 22.

