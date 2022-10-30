GIBRALTAR residents can now walk in to the Primary Care Centre (PCC) without an appointment to get COVID-19 and seasonal flu vaccines.

With the seasonal flu roaring through the US with unexpected force on immune systems weakened by COVID-19, Gibraltar wants to be ready for the worst.

Its vaccine programme included the latest Omicron variant jab along with the flu vaccine that the government said ‘are both safe to be administered at the same time’.

It comes after the elderly and children they care for got their jabs first.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself this winter, especially if you’re in one of the specified at-risk categories,” Director of Public Health Dr Helen Carter said.

“This COVID-19 booster is different from previous ones because it protects against both the original strain and the Omicron strain.

“I had my vaccines this week and I strongly encourage all those eligible to attend the clinic, either by appointment or simply by popping in.”

The vaccine clinic at the PCC is open for walk-ins between 5pm and 8pm each weekday and from 9am to 1.30pm on Saturdays.

Earlier in the week, the government changed the rules to allow two visitors at a time to elderly homes, which since the pandemic was limited to just one person.

