VALENCIA will be the European Green Capital 2024, after beating rivals including Murcia City and three Italian contenders.

It’s an award with which the European Commission recognises and rewards efforts to improve the environment which impacts on the economy and quality of life.

The winner was announced on Thursday at a ceremony in Grenoble, France.

VALENCIA’S GREEN CELEBRATION(Valencia Ayuntamiento image)

Valencia mayor, Joan Ribo, said: “We have gone down a road with plenty of top achievements and we are making Valencia an extra-special city.”

European Commissioner for the environment, Virginijus Sinkevicus revealed that Valencia was victorious due to its past and current achievements in the field of sustainable tourism, climate neutrality, as well as fair and inclusive green transition.

The city pockets a €600,000 prize to introduce measures to enhance Valencia’s environmental sustainability as part of being the Green Capital in 2024.

Meanwhile another award could be heading Valencia’s way as it fights it out with Espoo in Finland and France’s Aix-Marseille-Provence Metropol to be crowned the 2022 European Capital of Innovation.

The winner, decided by the EU’s European Innovation Council, will be announced in Brussels on December 7, with a €1 million prize on offer.

The Las Naves innovation centre and the Innovation department of Valencia City Council have put together Missions Valencia 2030, looking to bring together the areas entire innovative ecosystem by getting everybody involved in improving the lives of all citizens.

