THE discovery of a drunk 12-year-old girl staggering around with a drink in her hand has seen an out-of-control Magaluf resort bar ordered to close down for one year.

The popular bar in Camí de sa Porrassa was busted by local police in a wild, overcrowded state that saw the maximum capacity of the bar exceeded by almost half.

The boozer has been hit with two fines for each of the offences – which the town hall describes as ‘very serious’ – totalling €115,000.

Inspectors found that there were 254 revellers on the premises, plus the eight servers, in a site with maximum capacity of 173 people.

The strong arm of the law quickly moved to shut down the party and kick everyone out, and this was the moment that they discovered the inebriated child.

The city council stated that they found her ‘in a drunken state, carrying in her hand a glass from which she was drinking, with alcoholic content.’

The Calvia town hall called the situation ‘dangerous’ for the ‘safety and physical integrity’ of those in the bar and reported yesterday that the appeals by the bar to reverse the punishment have been dismissed.

The bar is described as one of the largest and most distinctive in Mallorca, full of character and history – including a ceiling plastered with post-its written by customers over the years.

One English reviewer wrote on Google that it’s an ‘amazing place, been coming since I was 6 years old!’

The bar is located away from the main tourist action centres of Mallorca, such as Punta Ballena, but it is still an important spot for nightlife, especially for locals and residents.