GIBRALTAR has hosted over 1,000 Londoners during five financial services events over three days to attract new business to the Rock.

Top ministers from the British overseas territory backed by experts were in the UK capital to celebrate Gibraltar Day at key financial institutions.

The events included a breakfast at the Gherkin, a dinner at the Shard and a lunch in the Gladstone library of the National Liberal Club.

Minister for Digital and Finance Services Albert Isola led the trade mission.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo painted a picture of a ‘modern Gibraltar’ that was ‘pointing to a digital future’ for financial services executives at the Shard on Monday.

“The agreement struck after the result of the referendum that the relationship between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom would not change after Brexit,” Picardo told a packed room above the London cityscape.

“That we would still continue to give each other mutual market access as if we were still members of the Single Market.”

In this light, he said Gibraltar would create ‘a future of the highest standards of regulation’.

Gibraltar has become ‘one of the financial services industry’s great success stories’, Director of the Association of British Insurers Hannah Gurga said at the Gherkin event.

The Rock has gone from having 13 insurers in the year 2000 to 40 today, 30% of the UK insurance market.

At the last event in the Gladstone library Isola talked about the Rock’s commitment to international standards, professionalism and its links with the UK.

He introduced keynote speaker Stuart Musgrave who specialises in helping high net worth families secure their wealth.

