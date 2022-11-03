Valencia police have arrested 24 people and identified 596 others as part of a sweeping citywide crackdown on crime this Halloween.

In a statement, police said the crimes spread out on October 31 related to offences such as drug trafficking and intention to cause injury.

Some of those who were detained were also accused of theft using violence, threats, damages, resisting arrest, gender violence, and violence against authority figures, police said.

Police in Valencia arrested 24 people on Halloween.

The exact number of those arrested for drug trafficking was five, with police officers seizing more than 25 grams of illegal substances, including cocaine, marijuana, and eight ecstasy pills.

Police roadblocks were also set up throughout the city, where officers inspected 54 vehicles and carried out six drink driving tests.

The crackdown raid was part of a plan to ensure public spaces were being used in the ‘correct manner and with total security’, police said.

