FAR from the wind and rain that are more typical for the month of November in Malaga, the weather remains mild and summer-like.

In fact, temperatures are expected to rise slightly today, Friday November 4, due to a warm front that will pass over the province leaving a noticeably warmer thermal sensation.

According to Spain’s Met office AEMET, the coastal areas of Malaga will see highs of 27ºC this Friday, with a slight drop over the weekend to 25ºC or 26ªC, with minimum temperature dropping to 15ºC.

Meanwhile, temperatures inland of Malaga province, such as Antequera, will see a slight rise in temperatures with highs of 22ºC expected today, Friday, to 24ºC forecast for the weekend.

The minimum temperatures for inland areas will however remain cooler, hovering between 11ºC and 12ºC.

Temperatures are expected to continue dropping next week, they will, however, remain above average for this time of the year, with no rain forecast.

The average temperature in Malaga in November for a typical day ranges from a high of 18°C and a low of 11°C.

