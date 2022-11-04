DANISH shipping company Maersk will build two major green hydrogen production centres in Spain as it looks to decarbonise its fleet.

The freight transporter has signed a deal with the Spanish government for large-scale green fuels production in the country.

Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, said: “This project is perfectly aligned with Spain’s strategy of re-industrialisation via the green hydrogen roadmap for decarbonisation.”

Maersk will invest €10 billion in Andalusia and Galicia to develop two of the ‘five or six’ production centres it needs to produce carbon-neutral fuel to serve its international energy needs.

The deal could create up to 85,000 temporary and full-time jobs.

It’s believed the plants, when fully operational, could deliver two million tonnes of green fuels per annum.

The energy needed to manufacture green hydrogen will be generated in wind or photovoltaic parks promoted by Maersk, either through direct ownership or signing long-term supply contracts with providers.

The new plants are expected to be at full capacity by 2030.

