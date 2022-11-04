1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Casares with pool garage - € 238,200

Apartment Casares, Málaga 1 beds 1 baths € 238,200

Casas del Mar is located on the coast of Casares, just by the beach. The location gives the properties proximity with a private access to the beach and spectacular first line sea views. This ground floor apartment is fully furnished. It has a total of 137 m2 of which 50 m2 is the large terrace. The property offers a fantastic sea view. The living room and dining area has sliding glass-doors to the large private terrace where you have direct access to the garden and pool area. There is a fully equipped kitchen with all appliances included. The apartment offers 1-bedroom with fitted wardrobes… See full property details