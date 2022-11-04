A Zaragoza area motorist fled a fatal crash scene after colliding with a motorbike, only to die a month later in a motorbike accident.

The 69-year-old driver, Juan Tomas Peña, hid his car in his shed at his Ejea de los Caballeros home to prevent the Guardia Civil spotting it as causing the first accident.

The first crash was on September 6 when the motorist fatally ran over a motorcyclist on the NA-522 in Cortes.

He did not stop to help but merely drove off.

A witness provided details of the car but only remembered part of the licence plate number.

He added that a woman was travelling as a front seat passenger.

A long process to track down the driver started with analysis of nearby cameras, which revealed the offender lived in Ejea.

In a bizarre twist, Tomas Peña was involved in a motorbike accident on October 11- full details of which have not been disclosed.

He was taken to hospital in Zaragoza where he subsequently died.

After he was identified, Guardia officers located his car and the damage matched what happened in the September 6 crash.

Tomas Peña’s wife, who was with him, is being investigated for failing to assist the seriously injured biker.