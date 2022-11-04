RUNNERS sprinted to the top of the Rock of Gibraltar to mark the climax of a trans-continental race that spanned three countries.

The Eurafrica Trail took in Morocco and Spain in its three legs of racing ending with a time trial from Casemates Square to O’Hara’s Battery.

It started on October 29 with a half marathon from the Moroccan village of Belyounech on the Mediterranean Sea.

Runners took a trail along the Atlas mountains that rose to over 1,700m above sea level.

Day two saw runners go on a six kilometre time trial in Jimena de la Frontera.

That afternoon, they they ran for 25 kilometres in the hills from Gaucin to Cortes de la Frontera.

The final day started with a half-marathon through the Alcornocales natural park only to end with the testing sprint up the Rock.

“The overall race involved a treacherous 3000m+ of elevation through picturesque mountain ranges and scenic landscapes,” the Gibraltar government said in a statement.

“His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar were honoured to once again play host to the final leg of this prestigious event.”

Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority helped organise the race, capping it all off with a prize giving ceremony in St Michael’s Cave.

Minister for Sport Steven Linares welcomed the athletes and officials from various countries.

He said Gibraltar was excited at being part of the trans-continental race in the next few years.

