Ben Kingsley’s Oscar-nominated Don Logan is making a return in a mini-series based on cult gangster movie Sexy Beast.

Set in London and the Costa del Sol (although originally filmed in Almeria), the Paramount series is a prequel to the 2000 hit.

Ray Winstone’s character in Sexy Beast is inspired by expat criminals



Contrary to fake news published in a well-known downmarket rag, it is, however, not starring Ben Kingsley, Ray Winstone or Ian McShane.

Their characters, Logan, Gal Dove and Teddy Bass are played by Emun Elliot, James McArdle and Stephen Moyer.

They will play the characters, based in London in the early 1990s, before Gal Dove has retired to live on the Costas and is dragged back ‘for one last job’.

Filming began in Liverpool in August, with streets renamed after London boroughs.

