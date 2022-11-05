A GIBRALTAR man launched his first book Friday after completing a mentoring scheme for young aspiring writers run by his government’s cultural services.

Jared Cruz, 25, wrote the psychological thriller ‘Into Dark Shadows’ after a year talking to mentors, mental health professionals and authors.

He said he was immensely proud of the final product which is now on sale at the John Mackintosh Hall and online on a popular bookselling website.

Gibraltar Cultural Services selected Cruz from other aspiring writers last year.

During the past 12 months, the Gibraltar government said in a statement the writer ‘has gained an insight and understanding of the timeline and challenges of producing a book’.

He was involved in every stage of the process, from the developing the idea, writing, proofreading and designing the cover.

“His journey has taken him to meet with mental health professionals, teachers Melissa Bosano and Natalie Cocklan and established author Janine Galliano to ensure a high-quality standard of work,” the government said.

“Jared was also part of the Rock Retreat residency, taking advantage of the expertise and knowledge of published authors and learning more about publishing options.

“The 25 year old has also worked with local artist Monica Popham to design the cover pages of the novella and with local printers to ensure a high-quality finish that met his expectations.”

The first-time author will now speak about his experiences at local schools during Gibraltar Literature Week and as part of the Lightning Talks initiative.

