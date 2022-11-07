A CRAFTY couple have been arrested in Malaga for a campaign of ripping off hotels and tourist apartments.

The man, 28, and woman, 26, were busted by agents of the Policia Nacional after leaving a trail of unpaid hotel bills across Spain.

The couple employed the scam of paying for their overnight stay with a bank transfer, which they showed to the proprietor as proof of payment.

Once away and clear, they cancelled the payment, leaving the hoteliers ripped off and out of pocket.

Initial investigations indicate that the couple, who reportedly already had a record for fraud, have managed to pull off the stunt at least 12 times.

Police were put onto the trail of the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde by the string of complaints made by individual hotels, who had no idea they were each victims of a long-running scam.

After the arrest, while searching the couple’s car, they found several sets of room keys belonging to a number of the hotels.