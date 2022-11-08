Fifteen people from the province of Malaga have died from Covid-19 in one week, according to health authorities.

The Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday that there had been 34 deaths across Andalucia in the past seven days.

In Malaga hospitals there are 46 patients admitted with coronavirus, representing an increase of three compared to last week.

Four people were receiving care in the intensive care unit due to infection caused by Covid-19.

In Andalucian hospitals, 213 patients were hospitalised, of which 16 were hooked up to ventilators.

It comes as the climate starts to cool, with the onset of winter bringing back the threat of Covid-19.

People are being urged to get the fourth jab. Photo: Cordon Press

Spain’s autumn booster rollout for over 80-year-olds and residents of care homes started at the end of September.

The delegate of the Spanish government in Andalucia Pedro Fernandez said the objective of the vaccination campaign ‘continues to be to save lives’.

“It has been demonstrated that Covid-19 vaccines provide strong protection against serious illness, hospitalisation and death,” he said.

Over-60s are considered the next vulnerable group of people to get the latest booster, as well as personnel in healthcare centres and anyone who has not been able to get their shot.

According to Fernandez the new vaccines are adapted to better match circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2 and are expected to provide broader protection against different variants, specifically targeting the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

